USC AIKEN 62, NORTH GREENVILLE 57
TIGERVILLE — The USC Aiken women's basketball team picked up a 62-57 victory at North Greenville Thursday evening.
USCA (4-3) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's 19 points on eight-of-12 shooting from the floor. Her 10 boards gave her another double-double effort. Farrar also blocked three shots in the contest. Chesney Gardner tallied 15 points and nine boards in 26 minutes of action.
Melyk Taouil totaled 11 rebounds, eight points and five assists. Madison Williams chipped in seven points while Alex Canady added six.
The Crusaders jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Pacers took the lead at halftime behind an 18-7 run during the next 10 minutes of action.
Trailing 21-14, Farrar hit a lay-up at the 5:52 mark. Taouil scored the next three points before Gardner's bucket with 4:56 to go in the half knotted the score at 21-21. Canady's 3-pointer pushed it to 24-21. Gardner hit a free throw and made another basket, completing the 13-0 run for a 27-21 advantage. However, North Greenville scored the final four points of the half to make it 27-25.
USCA fell behind 42-38 entering the final 10 minutes of play, but the visitors took control, outscoring the home team 24-15.
Trailing 49-44, Gardner canned a pair of free throws at the 5:23 mark. Williams hit a jumper with 5:12 to go, pulling the Pacers within one at 49-48. Down 53-50, Taouil's lay-up after a steal by Williams made it a one-point game. Farrar's old-fashioned three-point play gave USCA a 53-55 advantage. A block and rebound by Farrar started the next possession for the Pacers – and Gardner ended it with a jumper off a pass from Taouil for a four-point lead.
Moments later, USCA extended the margin to seven at 60-53 with 34 seconds to play on a free throw by Taouil. Miller's squad hit two more free throws on the next possession to make it 62-55 with 25 seconds to play.
For the game, USCA hit 22-of-55 from the floor and 15-of-19 from the charity stripe. Miller's team controlled the glass, 40-24.
The Pacers return to action Sunday, Dec. 15, when they play at North Georgia at 5:30 p.m.