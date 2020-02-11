USC Aiken softball standout Brooke Moore has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Moore, a native of Spartanburg, hit .636 while guiding the Pacers to a 4-0 record. The junior had three multi-hit games on the week.
In the opener against Claflin, Moore had two hits, including a double, while driving in one and scoring once. She picked up a single, drove in one and scored twice in the nightcap victory over the Panthers.
In Sunday's doubleheader against St. Augustine's, Moore recorded two hits, drove in one and scored once in the first game. In the weekend finale, she posted two hits, including a double, while driving in five runs and scoring once.
For the week, Moore had an .818 slugging percentage and a .692 on-base percentage.