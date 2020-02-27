Maybe the best takeaway from last weekend for the USC Aiken baseball team is that this coming weekend is simply a chance to play again.
Head coach Kenny Thomas described last weekend's series at UNC Pembroke as a "nightmare" that put the Pacers in a hole in the Peach Belt Conference standings, and they need to play catch-up starting with this weekend's series at Georgia Southwestern.
After another weekend of errors in the infield and question marks in the bullpen that led to two extra-inning, walk-off losses, Thomas just wants to see his team have a normal weekend for a change.
"Let's be normal this weekend," he said. "Let's be what we're supposed to be, be normal. If we could do that, then we could be OK."
Thomas said the Pacers (8-4, 2-4 PBC) don't ever look ahead on the schedule – you can't afford to in PBC play. But this week he told his players to take a quick glance ahead and see what's coming up – it's time for them to be who they're supposed to be, and it's time to play.
Pitching and defense will be at a premium this weekend against a Georgia Southwestern (4-9, 2-4) team that's been involved in a lot of low-scoring games. The Hurricanes have a tough pitching staff with a combined 3.80 ERA, but that's still not been enough to overcome some offensive deficiencies.
The Hurricanes are batting just .196 as a team, and only two players with 40 or more at-bats have a batting average higher than .250.
That could be a perfect recipe for a Pacer bullpen that has Thomas second-guessing himself in late-game situations. He's still waiting on the production to catch up to the talent, and he said there's no excuse for there to be question marks in the late innings.
UNCP was the first team this season to hit Friday starter Lindsey Robinson, Jr. (2-1, 3.54) hard, so he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance. Zach Fordham (0-0, 3.52) and Daniel Lee (0-0, 7.11) will have to produce at the beginning of games, and then the Pacers will need some form of consistency from their bullpen if they want to win.
The Hurricanes have PBC Pitcher of the Week Tucker Smith (1-2, 2.81), who tossed a complete-game shutout last Saturday against Young Harris. They have an array of unyielding starters and relievers behind him, but they'll be looking for a breakthrough from an offense averaging only 3.5 runs per game.
"Hopefully tomorrow we'll be better," Thomas said. "I'm sure runs are gonna be hard to get, so we're gonna have to play defense. We're gonna have to match them pitching, that's 100 percent for sure."
The series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. Sunday finale.