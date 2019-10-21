KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The USC Aiken golf team has a seven-stroke lead through 36 holes at the Queens Invitational.
The Pacers posted rounds of 279 and 273 for a 16-under 552 total. Lincoln Memorial is second at 559, followed by Georgia Southwestern (560), Limestone (569) and Newberry (570).
USCA freshmen Leonardo Bono and Leo Johansson lead the individual race by a shot at 8-under 134. Bono (65-69) leads the 104-player field in birdies, followed by Johansson (67-67).
The Pacers' George Eubank (72-68) is tied for 10th at 2 under, Bjorn Rosengren (75-67) is tied for 33rd at 2 over, and Nic Poole (77-74) is tied for 74th at 9 over.
Georgia Southwestern's Vincent Norman (68-67) is third behind Bono and Johansson at 7 under, and four players are tied for fourth at 5 under.
Young Harris' Chad Carter, a Fox Creek grad, is tied for 25th at 1 over following rounds of 73 and 70.
The teams return to the course Tuesday for the final 18 holes.