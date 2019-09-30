AKRON, Ohio — The No. 10 USC Aiken golf team leads the field after the first 36 holes of play at the Firestone Invitational.
The Pacers posted a two-round score of 10-under 566, good for a one-stroke lead over host Akron and Old Dominion. The teams have 18 holes left to play Tuesday at Firestone County Club's North Course.
USCA opened the tournament with a 3-under 285 early Monday before closing with a 7-under 281 in the afternoon.
The Pacers were led by freshmen Leonardo Bono and Leo Johansson, each of whom is in the top five individually heading into Tuesday's final round.
Bono (68-71) is tied for third at 3-under 139, just one behind Akron's Fabian Sunden (72-66) and Old Dominion's Gustav Fransson (66-72).
Johansson (73-67) is another stroke back in a tie for fourth with Akron's Mitchell McFarland (73-67).
Dan Sheehan (71-73) is tied for 12th at even-par 144. Bjorn Rosengren (73-74) is tied for 25th at 3 over. Nic Poole struggled to an 82 in the first round but gave the Pacers a big boost in the second round by turning in a 70. He's tied for 57th at 8 over.
Santa Clara is fourth in the team race at 1-under 575, followed by Drexel at 3-over 579.