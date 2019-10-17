ERSKINE 2, USC AIKEN 1
DUE WEST — The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 2-1 decision at Erskine on Wednesday.
The Flying Fleet tried to take an early lead, but Kenneth Kalek turned away the home squad in the eighth minute of work. Five minutes later, Chukwudi Apugo's attempt missed the goal, keeping the match scoreless.
However, Ricardo Pineda gave USCA (2-6) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute of play. He blasted a shot to the upper left of the goal for the advantage. Apugo was credited with an assist on the goal.
Kalek continued to ground the Flying Fleet in the first half, registering saves in the 31st and 37th minutes of play. Through the first 45 minutes, he saw six shots, including three on frame – and promptly tallied three saves.
At the 48:07 mark, Erskine knotted the match at 1-1. The Flying Fleet took a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute.
Abelardo Rodriguez rocketed an attempt toward the frame in the 79th minute, but the Erskine keeper was up for the challenge.
USCA gained possession multiple times in the waning moments and attempted to put another shot on frame, but the team was unable to get a shot on target.
For the match, USCA tallied four shots, including two on frame. Kalek played all 90 minutes in goal, tallying four saves.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Georgia Southwestern.