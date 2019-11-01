USC AIKEN 3, FRANCIS MARION 2
The USC Aiken volleyball team posted a 3-2 victory over Francis Marion on Friday.
USCA (22-2, 6-1 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Christine Carroll's match-high 20 kills, including her 1,000th career kill. Avery Macklin tied her career high with 16 kills while Alie Smith and Anita Cookey-Gam added 15 and 10, respectively. Smith notched a double-double with a career-high 30 digs.
Alli Bell had a double-double with a career-high 63 assists to go along with 10 digs. For good measure, she added two blocks and two kills.
Rebecca Martinez led everyone with 34 digs while Kari Mercer chipped in 18 to go along with her career-high two kills. Emily Duggan posted 13 digs and a match-best three aces.
The 74 kills by USC Aiken marked the fifth most in school history and tied for the fourth most in a five-set match. The 113 digs marked the ninth most in school history and the sixth most in a five-set match.
Bell's 63 assists are tied for the fifth most in school history and the fourth most in a five-set match. The 34 digs by Martinez marks the ninth most in a five-set match in school history.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host UNC Pembroke