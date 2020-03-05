There's no looking back or looking forward for the USC Aiken baseball team.
All that matters is what the Pacers can directly control, on a pitch-by-pitch and game-by-game basis.
It's not a difficult game if it's kept simple, after all, and head coach Kenny Thomas is putting it as simply as he can heading into this weekend's Peach Belt Conference series against Georgia College at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
"We've got to get after it," he said.
The last two weeks have been strange for the Pacers (9-6, 3-6 PBC), so much so that Thomas, with more than three decades of experience coaching the college game, is baffled by what he's seen in heartbreaking losses.
This weekend will be yet another tough challenge in a league full of them – the 18th-ranked Bobcats (11-1, 7-1) went on the road last weekend and swept North Georgia, and they've got wins this season over No. 5 Tampa and No. 7 Mount Olive.
"We know Georgia College is extremely talented and good this year," Thomas said. "We know they're gonna run. We know they're gonna hit-and-run. We know exactly what they do, and they're very good at it. We have to prevent some of that stuff if we're gonna be successful."
Thomas said he needs stronger performances deeper into the game from his starting pitchers so he's not dialing up the bullpen phone so quickly. Lindsey Robinson, Jr. (2-2, 3.33 ERA) finished four innings in last weekend's start at Georgia Southwestern, and Zach Fordham (0-1, 4.67) completed two. Daniel Lee (0-0, 5.40) is injured and unavailable this weekend, so the Sunday starter is to be determined.
Beyond that, Thomas is still looking for dependability out of some players the Pacers are counting on. That means better defense – though three total errors last weekend was a significant improvement – and quality outings from his relievers when they take the mound in critical situations.
"I still think this team has a chance to be OK. I don't question their character at all," Thomas said. "We just haven't played – at crucial times, we haven't played like we needed to play. Those things add up on you. We've got to play better. It's performance that we have to get better at."
The little things added up during a five-game losing streak that included three straight one-run losses. Thomas said his team again showed its character and averted a "near disaster" Sunday by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 4-3 win to avoid a sweep at Georgia Southwestern.
The Pacers received good news Thursday, as redshirt-sophomore shortstop Tyler Littlefield's transfer waiver was approved by the NCAA. Thomas said he'll be added to the roster in time for Friday's series opener, scheduled for 6 p.m. The teams are set to play at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, as long as the weather finally cooperates.
Thomas said there's been some soul searching done this week by his team. Expectations are always high for Pacer baseball, and the players are well aware of that. Now Thomas needs them to start playing like it.