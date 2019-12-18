USC AIKEN 78, COLUMBUS STATE 76
The 3-pointers had to stop falling at some point for Columbus State.
The Cougars, visitors Wednesday night at the Convocation Center, barely missed for the first 34 minutes against USC Aiken.
Hunter Preston's 3 with 6:56 remaining was the Cougars' 14th make of the night – on 21 attempts – and put Columbus State ahead 70-63.
But they only made one of their final eight tries while the Pacers attacked the basket to try to square things up. Gus Rowland and Bryant Givens traded 3s in the final minute to tie the game at 76 with 29 seconds left, and Damontez Oliver was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.5 seconds left.
He made two of three at the free throw line, then Shaquan Jules stole the Cougars' desperation heave at midcourt to cap a 78-76 comeback win for the Pacers.
"You know, there's this thing called an operational area that maybe a lot of fans watching don't know what that means," USCA head coach Mark Vanderslice explained. "But an operational area is somewhere somebody's in their scoring area, and you make decisions off ball screens based off that operational area.
"Tonight, their operational area was from half court. Those guys, they couldn't miss. I think with about 8 minutes left in the second half, they were shooting 66 percent from 3. But we were battle-tested through a lot of the tough games we've had in the past, and the word that keeps sticking out is 'character'."
USCA (6-5, 2-0 Peach Belt Conference), playing again without an injured Xzavier Barmore, trailed by 13 in the first half as Columbus State started to heat up from beyond the arc. The Cougars (5-4, 0-1) went 6-for-10 from 3 in the first half and led 37-34 after a USCA run, then went right back to work from beyond the arc in the second half.
Faison Brock had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and with his first bucket he reached 1,000 points for his USCA career. Rowland scored 24 points and dished out seven assists. Oliver scored 11 points, including those two huge free throws in the final seconds. The trio combined to go 24 for 29 from the line.
"Tonight was just, it was just a fun game," Vanderslice said. "Not the games that we like to get used to down the stretch, but it was a fun, exciting game. Columbus State played great. We just played a little bit better, and we executed down the stretch."
Givens came off the bench to drill six 3s and lead the Cougars with 20 points. Fellow reserve Preston added 14 points as Columbus State got 53 points from its bench.
The lead changed hands eight times, and Rowland's bucket with 13:05 remaining put USCA ahead 49-48 for its first lead since 14-13.
The Columbus State barrage continued, then quieted while USCA repeatedly drove to the basket. The Pacers out-scored the Cougars 32-18 in the paint and out-rebounded them 44-32, led by 12 boards from Rob Hill and Brock's 10.
The Pacers, winners of six straight games overall and two in a row to open PBC play, host Georgia Southwestern at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Come on, Pacer sports fan. Come on, Pacer sports fans," Vanderslice said. "Come out, support your Pacers, man. You're missing some good basketball if you sat at home and watched that."