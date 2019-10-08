CLINTON — The No. 10 USC Aiken golf team finished sixth at the Musgrove Mill Match Play, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.
The fifth-seeded Pacers dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 3 Gardner-Webb. High Point claimed the championship with a 3-2 win over Wofford.
George Eubank posted a 3-and-2 victory for USCA. Leonardo Bono fell to his opponent. Bjorn Rosengren lost his match 2-and-1. Matthew Osborn lost a 4-and-3 decision while Nicholas Poole came up short at 3-and-1.
The Pacers return to action Oct. 21-22 at the Queens Invitational, which will be held in Kannapolis, North Carolina.