KIAWAH ISLAND — The No. 19 USC Aiken golf team finished second at the Kiawah Island Invitational.
The Pacers shot 16-under 560 for the two-round event. USCA led by three at 12 under through 18 holes, but Lander overcame a six-stroke deficit to win by three. Lee and Mount Olive tied for third at 5 under.
USCA led by rookie Leonardo Bono's third-place effort. He shot two rounds of 68 for an 8-under total of 136. Fellow newcomer Leo Johansson (69-71) finished ninth at 4-under 140.
Sophomore Nicholas Poole (71-70) tied for 10th at 141. Dan Sheehan (68-80) tied for 41st at 4 over, and George Eubank (75-75) tied for 56th at 6 over.
Lander's Jon Parker (66-68) won the individual title at 10 under, one shot ahead of teammate Chris Fortenberry (68-67).
The Pacers return to action Sept. 30-31 at the Firestone Invitational.