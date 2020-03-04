COLUMBUS STATE 87, USC AIKEN 65
USC Aiken men's basketball coach Mark Vanderslice bookended his thoughts on the last few days with two words.
"Emotional" was the first. "Proud" was the second.
His short-handed Pacers' season came to an end Wednesday night with an 87-65 loss to Columbus State in the opening round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament, with his players again leaving everything they had on the floor at the Convocation Center.
"This year had some ups and downs, but I think it will be ultimately remembered on how the five guys finished. That's what I think a lot of people are gonna take away from this year. They gave us an experience. They gave us a moment, a moment of just excitement from Lander's game even towards today. They gave a lot of people just something to be excited about.
"To watch a group of five guys give their heart and soul and everything they have, to leave it all out on the court, really just brings you to tears almost as to the adversity that they had to overcome with everything. The regular fan could just watch five guys out on the court, but the regular fan doesn't know the emotion that comes into play behind the scenes, the locker room, the positions that they've never ran, the uncertainty and unknown of what's to come. It was exciting to be a part of it, and I think that's probably something that I'm gonna take away from the last couple of games with the five guys that finished."
Wednesday's game went exactly how the fourth-seeded Pacers (17-14) feared it could – with Columbus State bombing 3-pointers and forcing turnovers. Vanderslice knew it was coming and had the game-plan he wanted, but it ultimately wasn't sustainable.
The Cougars (17-12) went 16-for-40 from 3. They went 15-for-29 in the teams' Dec. 18 meeting, which USCA held on to win by two – however, 70 of the 78 points the Pacers scored in that game were unavailable Wednesday due to suspension.
The Pacers wanted to keep the score in the 50s or 60s, like they did Saturday while giving Lander a major scare with only five players available.
USCA found a sixth man for Wednesday, scouting the campus to find Jon Smith. He gave the Pacers the opportunity to substitute – which they didn't have have Saturday – and scored eight points.
"Jon did an excellent job. He came in, he was coachable, he wanted to have an opportunity to play," Vanderslice said. "We found him from intramurals. We asked around and we say, 'Hey, who's the best intramural player?' That was the name that came to mind."
... He came in and did an outstanding job, gave us a nice little boost. He gave me a couple of "No, no, no – yes!" Hit a couple of shots and actually closed the gap to eight points, I think, with about 10 minutes left and kind of gained a little bit of momentum and hope for us. He did a fantastic job. We played some unconventional defenses that you've probably never seen and I'll never run again. But if there's a time and a place that we could get away with it, it would be tonight."
Shaquan Jules scored a game-high 23 points, and senior Kyle Tackeberry had 19 in his final game. Fellow senior Robert Hill had eight points and nine rebounds, Darius Bell had four points and 10 rebounds, and Ryan Missildine had three points and eight rebounds.