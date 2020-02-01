USC AIKEN 83, NORTH GEORGIA 76
It had been a rough eight days for the USC Aiken men's basketball team.
The Pacers had been knocked from their spot atop the Peach Belt Conference standings, dropping three straight games by eight points or less after winning their first eight.
They needed to bounce back, and Saturday offered them an opportunity to do it on their home floor. USCA created high-percentage shots for its offense and switched up its tempo defensively to try to slow down North Georgia, and the Pacers were able to hold on for an 83-76 win.
"Obviously after taking three Ls in a row, it messes with your mental – it's easy to just shut down," said senior Faison Brock, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. "Early in the season we were 0-5, it was easy to just say 'We're about to quit' and just accept what we're doing.
"You've got four seniors on the team. You've got great leaders that are transfers, and you've got guys that are willing to work hard even if you're losing. That's one thing we try to do, just be positive. You ain't gonna go undefeated in life – you're always gonna lose something. It's nice to win, but when we lose we learn and take away from it, and that's gonna make us better."
The Pacers (13-9, 9-3 PBC) shot 53.4 percent from the floor and scored 42 points in the paint. In turn, those high-percentage looks from in close led to more high-percentage looks from farther away – USCA made eight of 17 3-point attempts, playing the perimeter game more efficiently than the Nighthawks' high-volume effort.
North Georgia (10-10, 5-7) led by nine points midway through the first half, and the Nighthawks were bombing away from 3 against the Pacers' man-to-man defense. USCA head coach Mark Vanderslice wanted to change the pace, especially after seeing his team get burnt defensively in transition, so they switched to a 2-3 zone to change the kind of looks North Georgia could generate.
That allowed USCA to get out and run, and that's dangerous for the opposition.
Brock led all players in scoring and rebounding. Gus Rowland had 19 points and eight assists, Shaquan Jules had 14 points and six rebounds, and Xzavier Barmore had 11 points and four steals.
Five different Nighthawks scored in double figures, and the team made 11 3-pointers – but on 29 attempts.
Jules' dunk with 30 seconds left in the first half gave USCA a 37-36 lead, but North Georgia started the second half hot and led 47-40 with 18:19 to go.
USCA responded with an 18-5 run for a 58-52 lead with 12:33 remaining. The Pacers added a 10-0 run later to take the lead for good. Brock's 3 with 4:17 to go capped the run and put USCA ahead 73-65.
North Georgia got within two with 2:11 to play, so USCA answered with one of the best high-percentage scorers in Division II – Jules got another bucket in the paint to push the lead back to four, and the Pacers closed it out from there.
"Well, today was a bounce-back game," Vanderslice said. "It was one of those games where you've got to be ready to play. Every game in the Peach Belt is gonna be a war. Everybody's fighting for something, and we are of course as well. Tonight, I tell you what, it wasn't pretty at times, but we won."
USCA continues PBC play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Marion.