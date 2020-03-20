USC Aiken women's basketball standout Kwajelin Farrar has been named second-team All-Southeast Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Farrar, a redshirt-junior forward from Grovetown, finished her career as one of the most decorated players in program history. The former Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year is now a two-time all-region pick.
Farrar, a two-time first-team all-PBC selection and three-time all-league performer, averaged a team-high 16.1 points and 11.9 rebounds a game this season. The two-time all-academic team selection was fifth in the PBC in scoring and topped the charts in rebounds per outing. Farrar was also fifth in the league in field goal percentage (54.3 percent).
Farrar netted a season-high 29 points in the win over Georgia Southwestern and snagged a school-record 21 rebounds in the win over PBC regular-season champion Lander on Senior Day. She tied the Division II school record for blocks in a game twice with eight (Winston-Salem State and Clayton State).
She set a new single-season program record with 344 rebounds this year, and on the Pacers' career lists she ranks first in double-doubles (45), second in blocks (146), second in rebounds (910) and fourth in points scored (1,335).