SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 2, USC AIKEN 1
The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a 2-1 decision to Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday.
SWU opened the scoring in the 10th minute of action, but USCA (0-5) continued to push forward and controlled much of the first half. The Pacers tallied 11 shots in the first frame compared to five by the visitors.
The Pacers began the second half with aggression. Gressa Olson rocketed an attempt that sailed just high of the crossbar at the 57:20 mark. In the 64th minute of play, a foul was called in the box. Paige D'Agostin promptly took the penalty kick and blasted it to her left, knotting the contest at 1-1.
The Warriors netted the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute after a loose ball in the box.
For the match, USCA held a 13-8 edge in shots and earned five corner kicks. Madi Banks and Reese McCormick each had a save between the pipes. The dyad split the 90 minutes in goal.
The Pacers open Peach Belt Conference play at 6 p.m. Saturday when they play at Clayton State.