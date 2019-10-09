No. 4 FLAGLER 7, USC AIKEN 1
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a 7-1 decision at No. 4 Flagler on Wednesday.
Down 1-0, the Pacers (1-7, 1-2 Peach Belt Conference) earned a corner kick in the 12th minute, but the squad was unable to register a shot off the set piece.
In the 14th minute of work, Willa Olson's attempt was stopped by the keeper, allowing the score to stay at 1-0. Gressa Olson added a shot in the 15th minute, but her attempt sailed just wide of the frame.
Flagler (9-0, 4-0) found the back of the net in the 19th minute of play for a 2-0 edge.
The Pacers tried to slice the deficit in half, but Tashiana Kwatowski's blast was turned away at the 53:57 mark.
The Saints countered with two quick scores to make it 4-0 in the 56th minute of play. The home squad tacked a pair of goals prior to the 70th minute for a 6-0 advantage.
Trailing 7-0, Willa Olson collected a loose ball in the box and booted it to the right corner of the goal for the score in the 89th minute.
For the match, USCA registered seven shots, including four on frame. The team accounted for six corner kicks.
Madi Banks played 60 minutes between the pipes, registering five stops. Makenzie Maxwell played 30 minutes in goal and stopped six attempts.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host No. 20 North Georgia.