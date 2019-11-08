Carson-Newman 80, USC Aiken 66
The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost its season opener despite a career night from Melyk Taouil. The senior scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. She also grabbed five rebounds and had five steals.
Kwajelin Farrar started the season with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. She hit 7-of-12 shots from the floor and dished out a game-high four assists.
USCA returns to the court tomorrow against Lenoir-Rhyne in Greenwood.
USCA volleyball falls to Flagler
The Pacer volleyball team lost a four-set (27-29, 24-26, 25-12, 20-25) match to Flagler Friday night on the road.
The Pacers were led by Christine Carroll and Mallory Barash, who each had 18 kills apiece. She added six blocks as well. Anita Cookey-Gam had 12 kills while Abbey Schad chipped in seven. Alli Bell finished the match with 24 assists
USCA (24-3, 8-2) will next face Augusta University on Friday.