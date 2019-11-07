GEORGIA COLLEGE 4, USC AIKEN 0
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team wrapped up its season with a 4-0 loss at Georgia College on Thursday.
USCA (3-12-1, 3-7-1 Peach Belt Conference) nearly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of action. However, Gressa Olson's shot toward the lower left of the frame was stopped.
Madi Banks kept the contest scoreless by saving shots in the seventh and 11th minutes of action. Marianne Ross' attempt sailed high of the goal moments later.
The Bobcats took a 1-0 advantage at the 24:51 mark, then pushed the score to 2-0 in the 49th minute. Georgia College added goals in the 60th and 81st minutes of play.
For the match, USCA tallied 11 shots, including seven on goal. Banks played all 90 minutes between the pipes, stopping 11 shots. The Pacers tallied three corner kicks compared to one by the home team.