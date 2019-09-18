SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 2, USC AIKEN 0
The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 2-0 decision to Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday in non-conference play.
USCA (1-3) pushed forward in the opening minutes. Just 1 minute into the contest, Ricard Saintil blasted an attempt that sailed wide of the frame. Giuseppe Cimino's shot a minute later was saved. USCA earned a pair of corner kicks in the 4th minute, but the Pacers could not capitalize.
David Box, Saintil and Chris Caudell tallied attempts in the 10th minute, but all three were turned away by the keeper.
Southern Wesleyan held a 1-0 edge with a goal at the 30:44 mark. The contest remained at 1-0 until the Warriors broke through with another score in the 60th minute.
With just over 17 minutes to play, USCA had a brilliant opportunity to slice the deficit to one. However, Box's shot was saved by a defender. Saintil collected the ball but his shot hit the post. Ranaldo Bailey's shot from 12 yards out at the 75:58 mark sailed just high of the frame.
For the match, USCA totaled 19 shots, including 10 on goal. The Pacers registered nine corner kicks in the contest.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they play at Catawba.