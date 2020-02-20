A miserable week of weather has forced baseball teams like USC Aiken's to adapt to the conditions.
Practice times have been altered, some drills can't be executed as planned – and the Pacers likely won't even know if this weekend's series at UNC Pembroke will be played as scheduled until right before Friday's first pitch.
Fortunately for head coach Kenny Thomas, his team showed last weekend against North Georgia that they can adjust when needed and overcome what's thrown at them.
"The big thing that I saw against North Georgia was some character, a lot of character," said Thomas, whose team endured a nightmare nine-run ninth inning in a loss Friday and got off to a rocky start Saturday before rebounding to win the final two games of the series.
"... We showed a lot of character there, because we could've just thought at that point, 'Uh oh, we're in trouble.' It tested our character a little bit, and our guys handled it well."
The Pacers (8-1, 2-1 Peach Belt Conference) hit the road for the first time this season, and they'll face a UNCP (7-5, 1-2) offense that's built around some hard-hitting right-handed bats. The Braves are batting .302 as a team with 18 home runs and 14 doubles, and they've scored 100 runs.
USCA will counter with starting pitchers Lindsey Robinson Jr. (2-0, 0.54 ERA), Zach Fordham (0-0, 3.27) and Daniel Lee (0-0, 6.52), and Daniel Wiggins, Jacob Rye, Austin Hohm and William Ard have combined to allow just three runs in 26⅔ innings of relief.
Thomas still wants to see his team play better defense after committing 10 errors last weekend. He said the offense was good Saturday but "mediocre" in Sunday's series finale. The Pacers are batting .323 as a team and have scored 95 runs in nine games.
Sean McQuillan is the USCA's top hitter (.429 batting average/.511 on-base percentage/.457 slugging) and has scored a team-high 13 runs. Luke Leisenring (.333/.600/.917) has drawn 16 walks and hit all four of the team's homers. Eric McGirt (.308/.341/.410) has driven in 11 runs and leads the team with four doubles. Jackson Hannon (.351/.442/.486) has a team-high 12 RBI.
They'll face a hard-throwing UNCP starting rotation with a combined ERA of 4.88. The Braves' top relievers have been hard to hit, so it will be important for the Pacers to remain patient at the plate.
"They're gonna come with velo, and we've got to catch up to the velo," Thomas said. "That's what we're gonna see this weekend – guys just trying to throw it by you. That's what we're gonna see a lot of, so we've got to catch up to the velo."
The series opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, though that is subject to the playing conditions following heavy rain Thursday and some snow in the overnight forecast. Saturday's game is scheduled for 2 p.m., and Sunday's is at 1 p.m.