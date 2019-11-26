INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The USC Aiken volleyball team is the No. 5 seed in the upcoming NCAA Southeast Region Tournament.
The Pacers (25-5), regular season co-champions of the Peach Belt Conference, will see a familiar opponent in the opening round – fourth-seeded Augusta. The Jaguars (27-8) swept USCA twice in a span of nine days, including in Saturday's PBC Tournament semifinals on their way to the tournament title. USCA was a four-set winner over Augusta on Oct. 19.
Top-seeded Wingate (29-2) is the regional host for the second year in a row, and eighth time in 12 years, and will face eighth-seeded Emmanuel (20-12) in the opening round.
Queens (24-6) earned the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Flagler (23-8), and third-seeded Carson-Newman (25-7) takes on sixth-seeded Anderson (22-7).
USCA advanced to the regional final last year before falling to Wingate. The Pacers have five NCAA Tournament victories since 2016, when they advanced to the Elite Eight.
The Pacers and Jaguars will square off at 5 p.m. on December 5.
NCAA Division II Southeast Region Volleyball Tournament
at Cuddy Arena; Wingate, N.C.
Thursday, Dec. 5
- Noon — No. 3 Carson-Newman vs. No. 6 Anderson
- 2:30 p.m. — No. 2 Queens vs. No. 7 Flagler
- 5 p.m. — No. 4 Augusta vs. No. 5 USC Aiken
- 7:30 p.m. — No. 1 Wingate vs. No. 8 Emmanuel
Friday, Dec. 6
- 5 p.m. — Carson-Newman-Anderson winner vs. Queens-Flagler winner
- 7:30 p.m. — Augusta-USC Aiken winner vs. Wingate-Emmanuel winner
Saturday, Dec. 7
- 5 p.m. — Region Championship Match