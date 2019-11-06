FRANCIS MARION 2, USC AIKEN 0
Francis Marion scored twice in the second half Wednesday to spoil the USC Aiken men's soccer team's home finale.
The Patriots (12-3-1, 4-2 Peach Belt Conference) had a chance to get on the board in the fourth minute, but Kenneth Kalek made an outstanding save. Chukwudi Apugo's attempt in the 24th minute of action was blocked, keeping the contest scoreless. Kalek came up big late in the half while Jervel Tobierre's attempt was just wide of the frame at the 43:33 mark.
Still tied at 0-0 in the second half, the Patriots managed to find the back of the net in the 47th minute after a scramble in the box. David Box rocketed a shot in the 49th minute, but Maximilliano Rocco was able to save it, keeping the match at 1-0.
FMU took a 2-0 lead with 9:21 to go in the contest.
USCA (4-10, 2-4) earned a pair of corner kicks with less than five minutes to play, but Ricardo Pineda's shot was saved at the 86:23 mark.
For the match, Kalek tallied eight saves while playing all 90 minutes.
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Clayton State in the regular-season finale.