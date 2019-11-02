NORTH GEORGIA 3, USC AIKEN 2
The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 3-2 decision to North Georgia on Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 in the early going, USCA (4-9, 2-3 Peach Belt Conference) knotted the score at the 35:22 mark. Chukwudi Apugo stole a pass and raced down the pitch before rocketing a shot from the right side of the box, tying the contest at 1-1.
In the 41st minute, Apugo and Giuseppe Cimino connected on back-to-back passes to Ricardo Pineda, who promptly blasted home the ball to make it 2-1 heading into intermission.
The Nighthawks scored two goals in the first 25 minutes of the second half, taking a 3-2 lead.
The Pacers earned three corner kicks in a 40-second span and Ranaldo Bailey nearly tied the match. However, his shot hit the post in the 88th minute of action.
Brendan Gribek played all 90 minutes in goal, stopping three shots.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Day against Francis Marion.