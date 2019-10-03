UNC PEMBROKE 3, USC AIKEN 0
The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a 3-0 decision to UNC Pembroke on Wednesday to open Peach Belt Conference play.
Willa Olson blasted an attempt 1:47 into the match, but it sailed just wide of the frame. The Braves (6-1, 2-0 PBC) took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, but USCA (0-6, 0-1) continued to push forward.
Marianne Ross rocketed an attempt in the 11th minute, but it narrowly missed. Ross fired off another shot in the 18th minute, but Gina Ryan was up to the task between the pipes.
Trailing 1-0 at the 58:20 mark, Willa Olson's shot was blocked. After drawing a corner kick, Willa Olson's shot was saved, keeping the score at 1-0.
The Braves tacked on a pair of goals for the final 3-0 tally.
Madi Banks played all 90 minutes between the pipes. She stopped six shots in the loss.
UNC Pembroke tallied 12 shots while the Pacers accounted for seven attempts. USCA tallied three shots on frame.
The Pacers return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they play at Albany State.