It wasn't the fastest start Saturday afternoon for the USC Aiken volleyball team, but that's understandable.
The Pacers were just a few hours removed from an emotional sweep of national power Florida Southern, and a quick regroup is never a guarantee after that kind of win. Plus, it's only the second weekend of the season – rust happens.
For those reasons, head coach Glenn Cox couldn't get too mad when the first set against Lee University went down to the wire, with USCA trailing 21-19 before going on a 6-1 run to win it.
The second and third sets were more to his liking, 25-16 and 25-13 wins as the Pacers steadied themselves to continue their unbeaten start to the season. They added another sweep against Shorter later in the afternoon, and they've won 21 of 22 sets they've played so far.
"Christine Carroll decided to have another epic match. She's just been unstoppable lately," said Cox. "A lot of that comes from the superior ball control that we have in the backcourt, the defense, all those little things come together. A few people had off days today, but the rest of the team picks up the slack. That's the sign of a real great team, because everybody's not going to be perfect every day."
Cox wasn't exaggerating about Carroll, the reigning Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year and an honorable mention All-American – against Lee, she hit .529 and had 19 kills in a three-set match.
The defense and passing were there, which is expected whenever USCA (7-0) takes the floor. North Augusta High grad Alli Bell had 32 assists, and three Pacers had double-digit digs – Kayla Duggan (21), first-team All-American Rebecca Martinez (19) and Alie Smith (13).
Even better, the Pacers held Lee to a .018 hitting percentage. Cox said Saturday that a defense that's routinely elite nationally has added some wrinkles for the future.
"We've actually got a little secret defense that we run that we haven't even thrown at people yet," he said.
Early-season shakiness aside, Cox has liked his team's mental consistency early on. The Pacers haven't been rattled yet, even against a Florida Southern team that played for a national championship two years ago. They've trailed in matches, but they've always clawed their way back and overcome the early deficit.
"A lot of it is just having a group of people who have been to the national tournament three, four years in a row. They know what it takes," Cox said. "Making that region final last year and coming up short left a bad taste in their mouth, and they want to get back to that position. They don't want to go play it at Wingate – they want to host it. And they know that hosting it requires a perfect season, essentially, in this league."
A national ranking will also help, and that's where the Pacers want to be. Cox said the win over Florida Southern should be a step toward that, and a 4-0 run this weekend at the USC Aiken Invitational certainly won't hurt.
Still, it's early. The Pacers haven't yet started to click the way Cox knows they can – and when they do, they're going to be awfully tough to beat.
"It's gonna be fun," he said. "This team's got the capability of taking it all the way if they want to."