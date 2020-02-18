USC Aiken softball standout Caroline Cockrell has been named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Cockrell, a North Augusta High School graduate, was outstanding while going 2-1 on the week in the circle.
Cockrell threw a perfect game against Shaw on Wednesday. She struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced and only went to a full count on two batters the entire contest. It was the second perfect game in the program's history.
She worked the first frame in the nightcap victory over the Bears, striking out two. Cockrell threw 6⅔ innings while striking out 10 in the victory over Emmanuel. She picked up seven strikeouts against Limestone.
For the week, Cockrell averaged 12.19 strikeouts per seven innings and threw two complete games.
It marks just the second time in the last five years a Pacer has been named PBC Pitcher of the Week.