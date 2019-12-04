USC Aiken volleyball standout Christine Carroll has been named the Southeast Region Player of the Year, as awarded by both the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, also earned D2CCA first-team all-region and AVCA all-region honors to go along with the PBC Player of the Year award she earned for the second consecutive season. Rebecca Martinez and Alie Smith also earned all-region honors from each association.
The PBC career active leader in kills with 1,106, Carroll led the PBC with a .330 hitting percentage. She was second in the PBC in kills, kills per set and solo blocks. Carroll finished ninth in blocks per set. She has two of the top 10 efforts for kills in a three-set match in school history and the sixth-most in a five-set match. In 2018, Carroll was an honorable mention All-American.
Martinez, a senior libero from Wellington, Florida, was named first-team all-region by the D2CCA and all-region by the AVCA. She became the first three-time PBC Libero of the Year. The PBC career active leader in digs with 2,547, Martinez is third in Division II with 6.42 digs per set. Earlier in the year, Martinez shattered the all-time, all-era mark for digs in a PBC career. She holds six of the top 10 marks for overall digs in a single match in school history, and she owns the top 10 marks at USCA for digs in a three-set match, six of the top 10 marks for digs in a four-set match and five of the top-10 marks for digs in a five-set match. Martinez was a second-team All-American in 2017 and earned first-team All-America honors a season ago.
Smith, a junior outside hitter from St. Johns, Florida, was named second-team all region by the D2CCA and honorable mention all-region by the AVCA. She finished third in the PBC in kills per set (3.54) and points per set (4.1). She was fifth in kills, seventh for service aces per frame, ninth in digs per set and 10th in total aces in the PBC. She is three kills away from becoming the 12th Pacer to reach 1,000 for her career. It marks the second time Smith has earned all-region accolades, having picked up second-team honors as a freshman in 2017. She has been named all-conference all three seasons.
The fifth-seeded Pacers (25-5) open Southeast Region tournament play at 5 p.m. Thursday against fourth-seeded Augusta in Wingate, North Carolina.
Reed named all-region
Lander sophomore setter Madilyn Reed earned all-region honors from both the D2CCA and AVCA.
Reed, a Graniteville native and Midland Valley grad, led the PBC in assists (1,259) and ranked third in assists per set (9.84). She also racked up 371 digs, good for 11th in the conference. Reed earned first-team all-PBC honors and became the first player in conference history to win PBC Setter of the Year twice. She was named second-team all-region by the D2CCA and honorable mention all-region by the AVCA.