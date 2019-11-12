AUGUSTA — USC Aiken volleyball standout Christine Carroll has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
This is the second week in a row and fourth time this season Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned the award.
In the Pacers' five-set win over Lander, Carroll slammed home a career-high 26 kills while hitting .451. She accounted for three blocks and three digs in the win.
At Flagler, Carroll had 18 kills and hit .239. She added six total blocks to go along with a pair of digs.
For the week, Carroll averaged 4.89 kills per set while hitting .351. She accounted for 50 points on the week, averaging 5.6 a set. For good measure, Carroll accounted for 0.89 blocks per frame.
Carroll leads the PBC in hitting percentage at .331 for the season, and she ranks second in total kills (355) and kills per set (3.70). She's also seventh in blocks per set (0.83).