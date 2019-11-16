FLORIDA SOUTHERN 96, USC AIKEN 80
The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost its home opener Saturday to Florida Southern by a score of 96-80 to fall to 0-5 to start the season.
Shaquan Jules led the Pacers, recording a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was one of five Pacers to score 10 or more points.
Xzavier Barmore scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Faison Brock tallied 13 points while Gus Roland accounted for 11 points and five assists. Dhieu Deing chipped in 10 points.
The Pacers shot 45.5 percent from the field but allowed the Mocs (3-0) to shoot 51.4 percent in the second half, when they turned a three-point lead into a 16-point victory. Florida Southern out-rebounded USCA 51-38, and the Mocs turned 21 offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points.
USCA's 2-0 lead was its only lead of the game, and the Pacers were forced to play catch-up for nearly the entire 40 minutes. They trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, but a 7-0 run cut it back to four with 3:07 remaining.
Florida Southern opened the second half on a 17-5 run to push its lead to 57-42, and the Mocs maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Any time USCA threatened to cut it to single digits, Florida Southern answered with a 3-pointer or a put-back.
Six Mocs scored in double figures, led by Jalyn Hinton with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Florida Southern wasn't shy about shooting the 3, making seven of 26 attempts, but was quick to grab long rebounds on the misses.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Belmont Abbey.