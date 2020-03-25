USC Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock was recently named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II All-District Team.
The teams were selected and voted on by member coaches of the NCABC in NCAA Division II.
Brock, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, picked up second-team honors.
He played in 28 games, earning 27 starts. Brock led the team by averaging 19.5 points per contest while his 7.5 boards a game also were tops on the squad.
A first team all-Peach Belt Conference honoree, he finished second in the league in scoring and eighth in rebounds per game. Brock was also third in the league in free throw percentage.
He poured in a career-high 43 points in the victory at Young Harris. Brock snagged a career-high 14 rebounds in the come-from-behind win at Francis Marion. He ended his career with 16 double-doubles.
Brock finished his career in third place on the USCA Division II career list for points (1407). He is also tied for first in free throws made (316), second in defensive rebounds (538), third in minutes played (3,267), total rebounds (730), steals (129) and field goals made (484), fourth in games started (90), fifth in offensive rebounds (192) and sixth in games played (116).