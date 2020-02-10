USC Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Brock, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.
He netted 32 points and 14 rebounds to help the Pacers (15-9, 11-3 PBC) overcome a 22-point deficit to win 81-80 at Francis Marion. Brock hit 11 of 20 from the floor and went 9-for-11 from the free throw line in the win.
At Georgia Southwestern, he posted 18 points and eight boards in an 85-83 victory.
Brock hit 54.3 percent of his shots from the floor on the week and connected on 78.6 percent of his free throws in the victories.
USCA returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Flagler.