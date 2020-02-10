USCAW_v_Augusta_1-29-20_0144.jpg
Buy Now

January 29, 2020: USC Aiken Pacers forward Faison Brock (2) drives to the basket during an NCAA basketball game against the Augusta Jaguars at the Convocation Center in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)

 Artie Walker Jr.

USC Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.

Brock, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.

He netted 32 points and 14 rebounds to help the Pacers (15-9, 11-3 PBC) overcome a 22-point deficit to win 81-80 at Francis Marion. Brock hit 11 of 20 from the floor and went 9-for-11 from the free throw line in the win.

At Georgia Southwestern, he posted 18 points and eight boards in an 85-83 victory.

Brock hit 54.3 percent of his shots from the floor on the week and connected on 78.6 percent of his free throws in the victories.

USCA returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Flagler.