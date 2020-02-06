USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas had a chat with his team earlier this week after they completed their first weekend series of the season.
He told his Pacers that while last weekend was a big one, there's another big one starting Friday. Then another after that. The way Thomas sees it, each weekend gets bigger and bigger in the Peach Belt Conference and Southeast Region – and if his players don't already realize that, they will figure it out very quickly.
Up next for the Pacers (3-0) is a three-game series against Shepherd, which starts with a 5 p.m. first pitch Friday at Roberto Hernandez Stadium – the start time was moved from 4 p.m. in hopes of missing out on the forecasted high winds.
USCA swept Lincoln Memorial last weekend, winning 8-6 Saturday in what Thomas felt was an unnecessary nail-biter due to some shakiness from his bullpen before erupting Sunday for 35 runs across two run-shortened victories.
"Who would've ever thought that we were playing Lincoln Memorial opening weekend and we would've run-ruled two games, you know, in a doubleheader?," Thomas said. "... Gosh, who would've ever believed that? I would've never believed it. But that's what we did, you know? It was crazy. It was just crazy."
USCA's 20-5 win in the first game of the doubleheader was called after seven innings, and the nightcap was called after the Pacers made it 15-5 in the bottom of the eighth.
An offense that Thomas felt "did OK" Saturday ended the weekend with 43 runs on 42 hits. Ten different players produced multi-hit games, and Eric McGirt and Sean McQuillan each did it twice.
Thomas is hoping for improvement from his starting pitchers. Lindsey Robinson Jr. (5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB), Zach Fordham (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB) and Daniel Lee (3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB) are again scheduled to start, and Thomas said he saw both good and bad things from each last weekend.
Saturday's game grew tense when Austin Sandifer and Blake Seigler, two relievers Thomas expects a lot out of this year, struggled. Still, Thomas was pleased with how Seigler recovered and finished off the win after walking the bases loaded with nobody out.
"Besides that, I thought everybody did a good job. Everybody who came out of the 'pen did a really good job," Thomas said. "Obviously the games got shortened a little bit by the run rule, so that made a difference, but I still believe that this team is built around the bullpen. That's what we're gonna stick with until it proves us wrong."
More help is on the way in the bullpen, as Thomas said Henry Cartrett and Tai Gilbert returned to practice this week after missing last weekend with the flu.
Jacob Rye and Daniel Wiggins each picked up wins in relief Sunday, and five of the nine relievers the Pacers used over the weekend pitched at least one scoreless inning.
Saturday's start time is scheduled for 2 p.m., and Sunday's finale is scheduled for 1 p.m.