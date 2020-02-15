USC AIKEN 12, NORTH GEORGIA 4
USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas felt pretty good about how his team would respond Saturday following Friday's nightmare finish against North Georgia.
The Pacers needed something to go their way – and quickly – after being tagged for nine runs in the top of the ninth inning of a 10-5 loss, their first of the season, the night before.
Thomas' prediction was tested right away, as North Georgia's leadoff batter reached on an error and the Nighthawks loaded the bases with nobody out.
Starting pitcher Zach Fordham and the defense got out of it while only allowing a run and the bats heated up quickly for six runs in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for a huge bounce-back win at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
"Showed a lot of character with them, and I was very proud of them," Thomas said following his team's 12-4 win that evens the weekend series heading into Sunday's finale. "You know, we've got a lot of stuff to clean up around here. I mean, we've still got some things we got to clean up. But the main thing today was to bounce back like we did."
The errors remain a sore spot for Thomas – the Pacers committed four more of them Saturday. But Fordham settled down after walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases with no outs again in the second inning, and three relievers combined to limit the Nighthawks to one run on five hits over the final five innings to give the bullpen a big confidence boost.
Fordham allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks in four innings pitched. William Ard (2-0) allowed a run in 1⅔ innings and was credited with the win, and Austin Hohm got the last out of the top of the sixth before Jacob Rye closed it out from there. Rye allowed just two hits and struck out a batter over three scoreless innings to earn the save.
The Pacers (7-1, 1-1 Peach Belt Conference) teed off on reigning league Pitcher of the Week Steven Bower, scoring 10 runs on six hits in the first three innings.
Jackson Hannon, Jeff Cyr and Eric McGirt had two hits apiece from the top three spots in the lineup, and the Pacers drew nine walks to go along with their nine hits. Hannon drove in two runs, and David Jacobs went 1-for-3 with three RBI and two walks.
USCA plated its first run after three straight singles to open the game, and they went ahead 2-1 when Jacobs drew a bases-loaded walk. Leo Horacio hit a deep fly ball that center fielder Crews Taylor couldn't catch, bringing in two more runs. Alex Mills hit a sacrifice fly, and Sean McQuillan drove in Horacio with a single for a 6-1 lead.
Hannon doubled in two runs in the fourth to make it 8-2, then Jacobs drove in two more with a single to go ahead 10-2.
The Nighthawks (7-1, 1-1) got two more runs in the fifth, but that was it as the Pacers' bullpen finished off the game less than 24 hours after Friday's disaster.
"Again, the guys just battled and battled and battled," said Thomas. "It's a long season. What happened last night, you might not ever see that again if you stay around baseball for a long time."
USCA played for sweeps the first two Sundays of the season. This time, it's for the series win. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.