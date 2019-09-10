AUGUSTA — USC Aiken volleyball standout Alli Bell has been named the Peach Belt Conference Specialist of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Bell, a native of North Augusta, guided the Pacers to a 3-0 weekend at the Lincoln Memorial Season-Opening Tournament.
She dished out 101 assists on the weekend, averaging a PBC-best 10.1 assists per frame. Bell narrowly missed out on a pair of double-doubles while averaging 2.4 digs a set.
In the season-opener against Lincoln Memorial, she tallied 29 assists, nine digs and a pair of aces. Against Carson-Newman, Bell dished out her all-time best at USCA with 38 assists to go along with six digs, four kills, two aces and a block. She wrapped up the weekend with 34 assists, nine digs and two kills in the sweep of Mars Hill.
Bell and the Pacers will be in action at the Convocation Center this weekend for the USC Aiken Invitational. USCA plays twice Friday – at 2:30 p.m. vs. North Greenville and 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida Southern – and twice Saturday – at 12:30 p.m. vs. Lee University and 5:30 p.m. vs. Shorter.