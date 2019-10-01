0749AlliBell.JPG
Alli Bell (3) and her USC Aiken teammates celebrate a block against Flagler.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

USC Aiken volleyball setter Alli Bell has been named the Peach Belt Conference Specialist of the Week, as announced by the league office.

Bell, a senior who was an All-State selection at North Augusta High School, played a big part in the Pacers' five-set win over Flagler on Saturday to move to 12-0 to start the season.

While leading the Pacers to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Saints, Bell accounted for a match-high 46 assists. She also posted 11 digs for a double-double.

She also registered two aces, a block and a kill.

It marks the second time this season Bell has picked up the weekly accolade.

Coming into the week Bell led the PBC in assists per set with 10.53, a mark that ranks 27th nationally.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.

