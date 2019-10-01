USC Aiken volleyball setter Alli Bell has been named the Peach Belt Conference Specialist of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Bell, a senior who was an All-State selection at North Augusta High School, played a big part in the Pacers' five-set win over Flagler on Saturday to move to 12-0 to start the season.
While leading the Pacers to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Saints, Bell accounted for a match-high 46 assists. She also posted 11 digs for a double-double.
She also registered two aces, a block and a kill.
It marks the second time this season Bell has picked up the weekly accolade.
Coming into the week Bell led the PBC in assists per set with 10.53, a mark that ranks 27th nationally.