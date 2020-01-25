USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas noticed something kind of strange when he first saw the Peach Belt Conference's preseason all-conference team.
There wasn't a single one of his players on it.
He then recited a long list of talented returners who played a lot of key innings a year ago, and then his focus quickly shifted toward how much of a positive that will be for them on the field rather than their absence from a preseason list.
"It's an experienced team," Thomas said. "When the Peach Belt all-conference came out I thought, 'Maybe we're a bigger secret than people think.' We have a great mixture of new guys and returners with experience. That's a real plus for us."
The Pacers, 32-22 and a win shy of a PBC tournament championship a year ago, were picked tied for fourth in the league's preseason coaches poll. The secret will be out in just a few days – USCA's season-opening series begins at 4 p.m. Friday against traditional first-weekend foe Lincoln Memorial.
For all of the familiarity on the field, one thing will look much different than last year for USCA – the pitcher's mound, at least in the early innings. All three weekend starters from last year were were picked in the Major League Baseball draft (Mitch Spence in the 10th round to the New York Yankees, Zach Rafuse in the 35th to Oakland, and Garvin Alston Jr. in the 37th to the Chicago White Sox), a first for Thomas, so this year's team will be one that relies heavily on what he said are 14 or 15 arms he feels comfortable with out of the bullpen.
"It's very deep. Very deep. We plan on using them," Thomas said. "You're gonna see a team that, we hope, is built around the bullpen. Send a starter out there, get us four or five innings, and we're going to them boys down there on the telephone, calling them to get ready. That's the guys that we're depending on."
During the fall, Thomas wanted to use all of his pitchers in relief because of how effective they are out of the bullpen – but he had to determine which ones he and new pitching coach John Jeanes would rely on as starters.
They picked four upperclassmen, two of which are returning relievers Daniel Wiggins (3-1, 4.33 ERA in 35⅓ innings last year) and Lindsey Robinson Jr. (0-1, 5.12 in 19⅓). The other two are Georgia Highlands transfer Zach Fordham and Andrew College transfer Daniel Lee. That gives the Pacers two right-handers and two lefties as starters to begin the season.
Then they'll go to that bullpen. A dozen returning pitchers made at least one appearance last year, and Georgia Southern transfer Austin Hohm joins the mix. Austin Sandifer (5-0, 1.44 in 31⅓) and Strom Thurmond product Henry Cartrett (1-4, 2.70 in 30.0) established themselves as dependable relievers a year ago and should be called on frequently again this season.
If things go as planned, USCA will use three or four pitchers each game – not because the Pacers are following the trend in MLB, but because it's their strength.
The outfield is loaded, with Sean McQuillan (.316 batting average/.400 on-base percentage/.353 slugging percentage), Jackson Hannon (.290/.353/.391) and Blake Jenkins (.252/.288/.383) all returning from last year. Eric McGirt is back after missing last season, and there are quality newcomers that have Thomas feeling good about the group.
Former South Aiken T-Breds Alex Mills (.262/.315/.436) and Trey Polewski (.255/.416/.327) are back on the infield dirt, as is Scott Huntley. Leo Horacio is back after missing a year, Jeff Cyr will return to the roster after an injury, and transfer Tyler Littlefield comes aboard with high expectations. Not counting his first basemen, Thomas has five players he's confident in for the other three positions – and any of them can play in any of those spots.
Luke Leisenring (.297/.453/.488) is back at catcher, with freshmen Tucker Rabun (a South Aiken product) and Marcus Mastellone behind him. Their development will be key for the Pacers, who can't expect Leisenring to catch every single game.
The schedule is loaded, like always. The PBC slate is now a 33-game gauntlet, as Claflin has come aboard as an associate member. The Pacers have seven games scheduled against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year: three against Lincoln Memorial and two each against Newberry and Catawba, the latter of which made last year's final eight. Sunshine State Conference member Lynn was added to the schedule for the season's final weekend.
Up first are the Railsplitters on opening weekend, which falls in January for the first time since 2015. This is year No. 33 in college baseball for Thomas, who doesn't show any signs of slowing down and said he's as excited and motivated as he's ever been.
"I'm ready to go," he said. "I'm sitting on 'Go'. I can promise you, I'm sitting on 'Go.'"