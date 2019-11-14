AUGUSTA — USC Aiken men's soccer standout Ranaldo Bailey has been named second-team All-Peach Belt Conference.
A senior defender from St. James, Barbados, Bailey accounted for a pair of goals on the year, with both coming at Catawba.
The 6-foot-2 standout was instrumental in the shutouts of King and Georgia Southwestern and very impressive in the victory over No. 16 Young Harris.
Bailey put together a solid campaign, starting all 13 matches that he played. For his two-year career with the Pacers, he saw time in 23 matches, earning 22 starts.