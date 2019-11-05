USC AIKEN 3, LANDER 2
The Peach Belt Conference's two best volleyball teams played a match with a championship feel Tuesday night at the Convocation Center, and one was looking for a little payback.
USC Aiken got revenge for its only league loss of the season, returning the favor the same way Lander put the "1" at the end of the Pacers' PBC record. This time it was USCA winning in five sets, 25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12, in the Pacers' regular-season home finale.
PBC Player of the Week Christine Carroll led the Pacers (24-2, 8-1) with a career-high 26 kills on a .451 hitting percentage. Alie Smith had a double-double with 19 kills and 15 digs, Alli Bell had 59 assists and nine digs, Rebecca Martinez had 37 digs, Kari Mercer had 19 digs, Emily Duggan had 18 digs, and Abbey Schad had 11 kills, seven digs and four solo blocks.
The score was tied 10 times and the lead changed hands five times in the deciding set, fitting for the hotly-contested series. The Pacers scored seven of the final 10 points, punctuated by a Smith kill, to wrap up a 15-0 record on their home floor.
PBC Specialist of the Week Madilyn Reed, a Midland Valley product, had a double-double for Lander (18-7, 7-2) with 47 assists and 16 digs, and Fox Creek grad Boo Luther had 14 digs.
USCA took the first set with strong offense, hitting .294 and leading for almost the entire set for the 25-20 win. Lander answered back by dominating the second, hitting .375 with only one attack error in a quick 25-15 victory.
The Pacers continued their strong offensive play in the third, hitting .300 and scoring nine of the final 13 points for another 25-20 win. Twelve errors hurt the Pacers' efforts to close it out in the fourth, and Lander overcame a 24-21 deficit by scoring five straight points to steal the set.
USCA is on the road for the remainder of the regular season before returning home to host the PBC Tournament Nov. 22-24. The Pacers' next match is at 7 p.m. Friday at Flagler.