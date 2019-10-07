CLINTON — The No. 10 USC Aiken golf team advanced to the consolation championship at the Musgrove Mill Intercollegiate Match Play on Monday.
The Pacers, seeded at the No. 5 slot, dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 4 High Point in the opening round of match play Monday morning. They then surged past No. 8 Longwood 3.5-1.5 in the second round of the day.
USCA is set to take on No. 3 Gardner-Webb on Tuesday. The Runnin' Bulldogs lost to Wofford 3-2 before shutting out the host Blue Hose of Presbyterian 5-0.
In the opening round of play, Leonardo Bono and Björn Rosengren each won 3-and-2 over their foes.
In the nightcap, Bono was again successful, posting a win by a 6-and-5 score. George Eubank won 2-and-1 while Rosengren picked up his second win, 3-and-2. At the conclusion of the match, Matthew Osborn was all square with his foe.