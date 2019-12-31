USCAM_v_Columbus_State_12-18-19_0218.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

December 18, 2019: USC Aiken Pacers forward Faison Brock (2) drives to the basket during an NCAA basketball game against the Columbus State Cougars at the Convocation Center in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)

 Artie Walker Jr.

SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 78, USC AIKEN 65

CENTRAL — The USC Aiken men's basketball team's seven-game win streak came to a halt Tuesday with a 78-65 loss at Southern Wesleyan.

The Pacers (7-6) led by 14 in the early seconds of the second half, but Southern Wesleyan went on a 25-0 run over the next 9 minutes and change to surge ahead, 56-45. USCA got within seven with 4:15 to play but couldn't get any closer.

Faison Brock nearly had a double-double for the Pacers, totaling game-high efforts of 21 points and nine rebounds. He went 7-for-11 from the floor and made seven of eight free throws.

Gus Rowland hit double figures with 12 points, and Dhieu Deing had nine on three 3-pointers. Shaquan Jules also had nine points while Damontez Oliver chipped in eight points in the loss.

USCA trailed 24-16 before Jules threw down a dunk. On the ensuing possession, Oliver sliced through the defense for a lay-up. Down 28-24, Deing buried a 3 before Jules made a free throw, tying the game.

Tied at 30-30, the Pacers went on a 13-1 run the end the half. Deing made a 3-pointer before Robert Hill made consecutive shots. Brock's bucket pushed the margin to nine at 39-30.

Leading 39-31, Oliver made a shot off a pass from Deing. Brock's lay-up with 37 ticks to play made it a 43-31 contest at the break.

Oliver hit a jumper to start the second half, pushing the score to 45-31 before the Warriors went on that 25-0 run. A pair of free throws from Rowland made it 64-57 with 4:15 to go, but the visitors could get no closer.

USCA shot 52 percent from the floor and held a 31-29 advantage on the boards, but the Pacers turned the ball over 21 times and made just four of 19 3-point attempts – the Warriors were 13 of 35 from beyond the arc.

The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Georgia College.