SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 78, USC AIKEN 65
CENTRAL — The USC Aiken men's basketball team's seven-game win streak came to a halt Tuesday with a 78-65 loss at Southern Wesleyan.
The Pacers (7-6) led by 14 in the early seconds of the second half, but Southern Wesleyan went on a 25-0 run over the next 9 minutes and change to surge ahead, 56-45. USCA got within seven with 4:15 to play but couldn't get any closer.
Faison Brock nearly had a double-double for the Pacers, totaling game-high efforts of 21 points and nine rebounds. He went 7-for-11 from the floor and made seven of eight free throws.
Gus Rowland hit double figures with 12 points, and Dhieu Deing had nine on three 3-pointers. Shaquan Jules also had nine points while Damontez Oliver chipped in eight points in the loss.
USCA trailed 24-16 before Jules threw down a dunk. On the ensuing possession, Oliver sliced through the defense for a lay-up. Down 28-24, Deing buried a 3 before Jules made a free throw, tying the game.
Tied at 30-30, the Pacers went on a 13-1 run the end the half. Deing made a 3-pointer before Robert Hill made consecutive shots. Brock's bucket pushed the margin to nine at 39-30.
Leading 39-31, Oliver made a shot off a pass from Deing. Brock's lay-up with 37 ticks to play made it a 43-31 contest at the break.
Oliver hit a jumper to start the second half, pushing the score to 45-31 before the Warriors went on that 25-0 run. A pair of free throws from Rowland made it 64-57 with 4:15 to go, but the visitors could get no closer.
USCA shot 52 percent from the floor and held a 31-29 advantage on the boards, but the Pacers turned the ball over 21 times and made just four of 19 3-point attempts – the Warriors were 13 of 35 from beyond the arc.
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Georgia College.