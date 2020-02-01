USC AIKEN 55, No. 11 NORTH GEORGIA 51
Members of the USC Aiken women's basketball team couldn't hide their excitement late in Saturday afternoon's game against 11th-ranked North Georgia.
The Pacers had come back from a 12-point deficit and held a fourth-quarter lead, withstanding the Nighthawks' last-ditch efforts to force turnovers and hit 3-pointers to steal a win at the Convocation Center.
Each foul, each timeout, each dead ball would bring the Pacers together, their smiles and hugs not fading away even when they missed some free throws to give North Georgia life.
That, according to senior guard Melyk Taouil, was all the Pacers needed to close out a huge win.
"Just each other," she said. "Just being there for each other and our positivity. You'll see us all huddle up, and it's just all positive comments of, like, believing in ourselves and believing in us as a team to ... beat them."
"I'll agree with Mel," head coach Mark Miller added. "I think it's our team effort. We could've easily folded the tents when we're down 12, then it becomes 20. But we didn't. We stepped in, we played better defensively, we rebounded, made a basket, made a great pass to get us an easy basket.
"So, great team effort. I'm really proud of what we did the last three days – two days getting ready and then today. Hats off to our team. They did a great job, and I'm looking to enjoy it for sure."
USCA (12-8, 7-5 Peach Belt Conference) held North Georgia (17-3, 10-2) to just 4-for-25 shooting in the second and third quarters combined, and during that stretch the Pacers turned that 12-point deficit into a 37-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The lead changed hands eight times Saturday, and the Nighthawks surged back ahead on a Kara Groover 3-pointer with 8:34 to go, and Abbie Franklin's basket 29 seconds later made it a three-point lead.
USCA answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. Alexis Mack got it started with a bucket at the 7:43 mark, and Taouil put the Pacers in front 43-42 with 6:07 to go. Rikoya Anderson buried a 3-pointer with 5:31 left, and USCA led 46-42.
Kwajelin Farrar answered a North Georgia 3-pointer with a three-point play, and Anderson and Taouil added baskets for an eight-point lead with 3:19 remaining.
North Georgia scored six straight points to get within two – but it took the Nighthawks 3:12 to do it. USCA's defense was unyielding to the end, and Mack iced it with two free throws with 5 seconds to go.
"I thought we really worked on defending better and then executing on the offensive end," Miller said. "We rebounded the ball well, but we executed better on both ends – defensively, what our game plan was and offensively, what we're trying to get out of our stuff. I thought we did that, and it got us back in the game.
"We made some shots, and we got some other people involved and made some shots. When we can do that, we can continue to get better. I thought that was a big part. I just thought we played really great defensively. They had to earn everything that they got. We rebounded the ball when we needed to, and then more importantly we executed on the offensive end and got good shots."
Taouil had 16 points and nine rebounds, Mack had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Farrar had 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Pacers, who held the Nighthawks to just 25.5 percent shooting for the game.
USCA shot 39.2 percent from the floor and held a 28-8 scoring advantage in the paint. Three North Georgia players scored in double figures, but they shot a combined 12 of 42 from the floor.
Up next for the Pacers is a road game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Francis Marion.