UNC PEMBROKE 72, USC AIKEN 69
Whatever the scouting report may have said and whatever the statistics may have shown about UNC Pembroke's shooting didn't matter Wednesday night.
The numbers weren't pretty coming into the Braves' game against USC Aiken – but they got more than enough wide-open looks to deliver what Pacers head coach Mark Miller called a "disappointing" last-second, 72-69 loss at the Convocation Center.
UNCP (8-9, 3-6 Peach Belt Conference) came into the game 10th in the PBC in shooting (36.1 percent) and ninth in 3-point shooting (26.6 percent). The Braves made 11 of 26 3-pointers (42.3 percent) Wednesday, including four of seven in the fourth quarter – they actually shot better from beyond the arc than inside of it (38.9 percent).
Melanie Horne's 3 with under a second remaining was the dagger, and it left USCA with too little time to answer – Alexis Mack banked in a 3 following a timeout, but it came well after the buzzer.
That wiped out a USCA (10-7, 5-4) lead that reached five points with under a minute to go in the third quarter following an 8-0 run.
"We guarded better in the third, and we rebounded. They missed shots, we rebounded, and we got a chance to score," said Miller. "As well as that was in the third quarter, in the fourth quarter it was the other way around. We left too many people wide open, and they're gonna make shots in this league."
Melyk Taouil scored a team-high 19 points, and her jumper with 1:13 remaining put the Pacers ahead 68-63. She scored USCA's final nine points, starting with two free throws that tied the game at 61 with 4:51 left
Alcenia Purnell scored a game-high 27 points to lead UNCP, and her three-point play with 1:01 to go started a 6-0 run. She drilled a 3 for a 69-68 lead with 26 seconds left, and Mack tied it with a free throw 10 seconds later before Horne's game-winner. Horne scored 14 points.
Kwajelin Farrar had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Mack had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers. Taouil added seven rebounds and four assists to her 19 points.
USCA has a road game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against league-leading Lander.
"We've got to do a better job of being ready to play at the beginning of the game," said Miller, whose team trailed 7-0 in the game's opening minutes. "Some stuff that shouldn't happen for us, that we weren't ready to go. That ends up hurting us, because you've got to play for 40 minutes. We only played for about 32, and the 8 minutes that we didn't play was the difference in the game."