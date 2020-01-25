LANDER 87, USC AIKEN 71
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost an 87-71 decision at Lander on Saturday.
The Pacers are now 10-8 on the year and 5-5 in league play. The Bearcats are now 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the PBC.
USCA (10-8, 5-5 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double effort of 15 points and game-high 15 rebounds. Melyk Taouil netted 14 points while dishing out a game-best seven assists. Chesney Gardner added 12 points and seven boards.
Alex Canady contributed eight points while Rikoya Anderson scored seven. Alexis Mack and Madison Williams added six points apiece and Ireona Brooks chipped in three points. Williams distributed four assists.
Trailing 14-6 in the first quarter, Williams found Canady for a 3-point shot with 2:40 to go. Down by seven, Gardner made two free throws and Farrar hit an inside shot to make it 16-13. After a basket by Lander (15-3, 10-0), Taouil collected the offensive rebound and made a jumper to make it 18-15 heading into the second quarter.
Down 22-15, USCA went on a 7-0 run to tie the game. Farrar connected on an old-fashioned three-point play to pull within four at 22-18. Taouil netted the next four points, tying the contest at 22-22. Moments later, Gardner hit a lay-up and Anderson made two free throws, giving the Pacers a 26-25 lead with 4:51 to play in the half. Tied at 29-29, Williams found Taouil for a basket and a two-point edge. Canady scored the next five points before Gardner's lay-up pushed the lead to nine at 38-29. USCA maintained a 38-33 lead at the break.
The Pacers led 38-37 before Farrar netted the next four points for a five-point lead. The teams traded leads with Farrar's lay-up giving USCA a 46-45 advantage with 5:57 to go in the third quarter. Down 50-48, Mack hit an inside shot, knotting the score at the 4:22 mark. However, the Bearcats scored the next six points. Williams' bucket sliced the deficit to six heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pacers were unable to get any closer the rest of the way.
For the game, USCA hit 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) from the floor and made 16 of 20 (80 percent) from the free throw line. The Pacers held a 36-20 edge on the glass, resulting in an 11-7 edge in second-chance points.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host rival Augusta.