AUGUSTA 56, USC AIKEN 46
AUGUSTA — This is the time of year in college basketball when teams have to be able to grind out victories, especially with those win-or-go-home contests fast approaching.
USC Aiken women's basketball coach Mark Miller didn't see his Pacers grind and compete for 40 minutes Wednesday at rival Augusta, and that resulted in a 56-46 loss to extend their losing streak to four games with just one game left in the regular season.
"Tough loss for us. We've got to be better on the defensive end and on the boards," said Miller, who said his team looked "lethargic" in defeat. "... We've just got to be better defensively and take care of the ball. If we do that, we put ourselves in a position to win. If we don't, then it's gonna be a struggle."
The Pacers (14-13, 9-10 Peach Belt Conference) shot just 28.6 percent from the field and were only 1-for-20 on their 3-point attempts. An over-reliance on the 3 has been a problem for USCA at times this season, but Wednesday it was a bit of the opposite – those looks were open, with Augusta collapsing defensively on Kwajelin Farrar, but no one could make them.
Farrar had another huge game, scoring 22 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and blocking four shots to lead all players in each category. But her teammates were a combined 8-for-42 from the floor, and the Pacers committed 22 turnovers that Augusta turned into 14 points.
Chesney Gardner had eight points and seven rebounds, Melyk Taouil had 11 rebounds, and Rikoya Anderson had nine boards.
Augusta (11-16, 8-11) dominated the middle quarters, shooting 52 percent over the second and third quarters and outscoring USCA 33-21. That was a stretch where Miller noticed his team didn't play with the necessary intensity to give themselves a chance to win.
"They did a better job of going hard to the basket, and I don't think we did a very good job of making it difficult," he said. "They got a lot of easy looks, whether it's the first-time shots or the second-chance points. And we had some turnovers that led to some breakaways. Against a good team, you can't do that."
Kiera Howard led Augusta in scoring with 12 points, and Ashleigh Boulin added 10.
The top eight is set for next week's PBC Tournament, but the order in which the teams will finish is still very much up in the air. USCA, Young Harris and Francis Marion are in a three-way tie for fifth at 9-10, and Augusta is currently alone in eighth at 8-11.
USCA hosts league-leading Lander at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale.