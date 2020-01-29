USC AIKEN 54, AUGUSTA 47
Heading into the final month of the regular season, teams in the Peach Belt Conference have to find ways to grind out wins to put themselves in position for a postseason spot.
The USC Aiken women's basketball team turned in one of those performances Wednesday night against Augusta. Head coach Mark Miller felt his team's offensive execution was lacking, but they did enough to force Augusta into its own rough shooting night. The Pacers' 54-47 win at the Convocation Center gets them back in the win column after consecutive losses in league play.
"I'm proud of my kids for hanging in," Miller said. "We'd lost two in a row coming into tonight, so you didn't know what you were gonna get on a night like tonight. But we came out ready to play, and we made enough plays down the stretch to beat a good Augusta team, well-coached, well-prepared, so it was a good night for us."
The Pacers (11-8, 6-5 PBC) shot just 32.2 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 20 times and squandered opportunities for second-chance points.
Still, they won. And, as Miller told his team, an ugly win is still a win.
Kwajelin Farrar had a double-double, her 12th of the season and 38th of her career, with 15 points and 13 rebounds – seven on the offensive glass. Alexis Mack scored 11 points and made two critical free throws for a five-point lead with 6.5 seconds left, Melyk Taouil had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Alex Canady had 11 rebounds to go along with five points and four assists.
Farrar's bucket with 4:28 to go broke a 40-all tie and put the Pacers ahead for good. Madison Williams made a 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor, and Taouil answered a Kiera Howard bucket with one of her own to restore USCA's five-point lead with 3:11 remaining.
Zairya West's sixth 3-pointer of the second half brought Augusta within two with 1:50 to play, but the Jaguars missed their final five 3-point attempts as they tried to tie the game.
West scored a game-high 18 points on those six 3s, which came on 16 attempts. Despite her outburst, USCA limited Augusta to 28.6 percent shooting and 25 percent from 3. The Pacers out-rebounded the Jaguars 53-31 and held a 32-14 scoring advantage in the paint.
"I felt like, for the most part, the whole game we did a good job defensively and on the boards," Miller said. "... If you can be good defensively and rebound when you don't do well offensively, you've got a chance. I thought that was the difference for us."
Neither team could get much going offensively until the final quarter. The score was tied 7-7 after one quarter, and USCA led 19-16 at the half and 34-25 heading into the fourth.
The Pacers' next game is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against North Georgia at the Convocation Center.