FRANCIS MARION 69, USC AIKEN 57
FLORENCE — The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost a 69-57 decision at Francis Marion on Wednesday.
USCA (12-9, 7-6 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Alexis Mack's team-high 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the floor. Alex Canady added 13 points and eight boards.
Kwajelin Farrar tallied eight points while Madison Williams contributed seven points to go along with six rebounds. Melyk Taouil snagged a game-high 10 rebounds in the contest.
In the first quarter, Farrar gave the Pacers a 9-8 edge off a pass from Taouil. Trailing 15-11, Canady nailed a 3-pointer, but the Patriots quickly countered with a basket. Williams found Mack for a shot from downtown, knotting the contest at 17-17. Mack's lay-up gave the Pacers a 19-17 edge, but FMU took a 22-20 lead into the second quarter.
The Patriots led 36-29 at the break, but USCA quickly battled back. Canady found Farrar for a jumper just 14 seconds into the quarter, slicing the deficit to five. A Mack lay-up with 5:18 to play in the third cut the margin to four at 45-41. Rikoya Anderson's free throw pulled the Pacers within three, 48-45, with 20 seconds to go. FMU made it 50-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Patriots scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, but Taouil found Mack for a 3-pointer to make it 54-48. However, that was as close as USCA could get the rest of the way.
For the game, USCA hit 21 of 55 from the floor (38.2 percent). The Pacers went 6-for-7 from distance (85.7 percent). USCA held a 37-31 edge on the glass. The Pacers dished out 14 assists on the 21 field goals.
The Pacers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Georgia Southwestern.