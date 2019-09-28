USC AIKEN 3, FLAGLER 2
Trailing two sets to none is not something the USC Aiken volleyball team is used to right now.
The Pacers had only dropped two sets through their first 11 matches, so losing two in one day – much less the first two – was certainly something different.
The end result Saturday, though, was a familiar one. USCA improved its blocking, strengthened its serve and rallied to win three straight sets in a 22-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-14, 15-13 thriller over Flagler to open Peach Belt Conference play.
Coming back from down two sets is already an uphill climb, but it's even steeper against a team like Flagler. Still, USCA head coach Glenn Cox saw his players keep their composure and flip the switch when they needed to.
"That was an amazing comeback on our part. Flagler came out hot. They were blocking really well – we were hitting into their block really well in the first two sets, but they really are a good blocking team," he said. "They clicked a little better than we did offensively those first two sets. Those first two sets were battles. Then we were able to – we switched the lineup around, got Kelsey Spurlin back on the floor, really helped offensively. Our offensive numbers went up exponentially in those last three sets. That's really the difference in the match."
USCA (12-0, 1-0 PBC) hit .353 in the third set and .289 in the fourth – while holding Flagler to .027 and .050, respectively – to cruise into a fifth set.
That one wasn't as easy as the previous two, as the Saints took a quick 4-2 lead. The teams were tied at 5 before the Pacers scored four straight points to go ahead 9-5.
Still, the Saints (8-5, 1-1) wouldn't go away. They pulled within a point at 11-10, 12-11, 13-12 and 14-13 before Alie Smith put the match away with her 16th kill of the afternoon.
Smith added 16 digs for a double-double. Alli Bell (46 assists, 11 digs) and Kayla Duggan (15 kills, 28 digs) also had double-doubles, Rebecca Martinez had 28 digs and four aces, Kari Mercer had 14 digs, and Christine Carroll overcame a slow start to finish with 11 kills.
Spurlin saw her first action of the season after fighting through a series of ailments, and she gave the team a spark by hitting .429 with six kills in three sets played.
"It's been a long time coming. I've been ready to get back on the court. I knew my girls were gonna do the work," she said. "... They were gonna get the ball up, and Alli Bell was gonna put it where I needed it. I just knew I had to finish the job."
Cox and the Pacers know they're going to have a bullseye on their backs, because they're the PBC favorites and they're undefeated. They heard before the match that Flagler was geared up to end that perfect start, so they expected a nothing-to-lose style of play from the Saints. They got that for the first two sets, and it reappeared in the fifth. At neither point did USCA panic.
"We knew that we had a job to do. Just because we were down 0-2 never meant that we were out," Spurlin said. "We are a team of fighters. I think this team is the best cohesive group that I've been a part of, speaking for any team that I've played for. This team right here, we fight, and 0-2 means nothing to us. We're ready for the next set. We're ready for the next point."
USCA has a home non-conference match at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Emmanuel.