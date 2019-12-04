USC AIKEN 78, CLAFLIN 64
The USC Aiken men's basketball team overcame a challenge from a tough Claflin team, outscoring the visiting Panthers by 12 in the second half for a 78-64 win.
The Pacers (3-5) have now won three straight games after opening the season 0-5. They went on a 14-0 run during the second half to take a commanding lead.
Shaquan Jules had 16 points and nine rebounds. Gus Rowland had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Xzavier Barmore had 12 points and five assists. Faison Brock had 11 points and eight rebounds. Dhieu Deing scored 10 points to give the Pacers five players in double figures.
Claflin led by 10 midway through the first half, but the Pacers quickly answered with a 13-4 run to get within one. A 12-6 run to close the half gave USCA a 41-39 edge.
The Panthers led 59-58 with 9:46 to play before the Pacers scored 14 straight points to put the game out of reach.
Aiken High product Antonio Bussey had four rebounds in eight minutes for Claflin.
USCA returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Southern Wesleyan.