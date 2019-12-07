USC AIKEN 67, SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 65
Damontez Oliver buried a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds to play to give the USC Aiken men's basketball team a 67-65 victory over Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.
USCA (4-5), winners of four straight games, was led by Xzavier Barmore's 16-point effort. Shaquan Jules accounted for 15 points on six-of-seven shooting while Faison Brock tallied 14 points and seven boards in 37 minutes of action.
Dhieu Deing chipped in nine points to go along with six points and three thefts.
Trailing 26-14 with 11:45 to play in the first half, Barmore took a pass from Gus Rowland and buried a 3. After a defensive board from Barmore, he flipped it ahead to Deing for the dunk.
Down by six at 33-27, Barmore sliced the defense for a running jumper, pulling the team within four. After a miss by Deing, Oliver soared and tipped it in with 2:54 to go. With 1:44 to play, Brock stole the ball and went the length of the court before throwing down a dunk, knotting the score at 33-33. The Warriors tooke a 35-33 lead into the break.
For the game, USCA knocked in 26-of-51 from the floor (51.0 percent). The squad assisted on 13 of the 26 made field goals. The Pacers outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the paint and 21-6 on the break.
The second half was a back-and-forth affair but Rowland canned a pair of free throws to go up 55-52. With 51 seconds to go, Rowland's free throw pushed the margin to six at 64-58, but the Warriors regained a 65-64 lead with 20 ticks left in regulation.
After a time-out by USCA, Rowland found Oliver for a 3 with seven seconds remaining for a 67-65 advantage. SWU had a 3-point try with two seconds left, but it rimmed out and Oliver snagged the rebound, securing the victory.
The Pacers return to action on Sunday, Dec. 15, when they open league play at North Georgia.