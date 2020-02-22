CLAYTON STATE 92, USC AIKEN 91
The USC Aiken men's basketball team was well on its way to a blowout win Saturday to keep alive its hopes of a regular-season Peach Belt Conference championship hopes.
Gus Rowland's three-point play in the opening minute of the second half put USCA ahead by 17 over Clayton State, a team still near the bottom of the league standings despite a brief hot streak.
The Lakers answered Rowland's bucket with a 3-pointer, their first of seven in a 56-point half as they stunned the Pacers with a 92-91 win at the Convocation Center to deliver a crushing blow to USCA's title hopes.
"We got crushed in transition. Every time down, we were late getting back. They were getting easy 3s, hands down, offensive rebounds killed us. We didn't guard anybody," said USCA assistant coach Corey Hendren, who served as head coach Saturday after Mark Vanderslice was ejected late in Wednesday's loss at UNC Pembroke.
"We gave up 56 points in the second half. You can't win in this league, you can't win in any league, if you give up 56 points in a half. We didn't take any pride in getting stops when we needed to."
Clayton State (7-18, 5-13) led by five with 1:14 to play, and Hendren saw his team show some fight to get within one with 18 seconds to go. The Pacers got to the free throw line, rebounded their own misses and scored in the paint, with Clayton State helping out with turnovers, to give themselves a chance to win.
Hendren said the Pacers (17-11, 13-5) had the play call they wanted, make or miss, in the closing seconds. Rowland surveyed the defense but got locked up Arusha Hunter with 2 seconds left, with the possession arrow favoring the Lakers.
Faison Brock was bowled over near the basket – with no whistle – as the Lakers inbounded the basketball, taking the clock down to half a second before drawing a foul to effectively end the game.
Hendren had no complaints about his team's offense. The Pacers shot 43 percent as a team – only 23.5 percent from 3, though – and worked the ball inside to Shaquan Jules, who scored a game-high 22 points. Brock had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Rowland scored 17 points and Dhieu Deing added 16.
"We did a good job offensively getting the ball to our spots where we wanted to get it. That helped us build the lead," said Hendren. "We got out in transition when we got stops, but the problem is when you don't get stops it's hard to get out in transition. We just got really loose. That was the breakdown."
Six different Clayton State players scored in double figures, and the Lakers shot 60 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from 3 in the second half to overcome a USCA team that led for more than 31 minutes.
It's a costly loss for the Pacers, who have dropped two straight and are now two games behind league-leading UNC Pembroke with two to play. Augusta, which USCA visits Wednesday night, is second at 14-4. Lander, which USCA hosts next Saturday in the regular-season finale, is tied with the Pacers for third.